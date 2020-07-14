1/1
Nancy Taylor
Nancy Taylor

Louisville - Nancy Taylor, 76, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020. Nancy was a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Simpsonville, KY.

She was born on September 7, 1943 in Hackett, Arkansas to the late Thomas and Gloria Adams. She is also preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Lawrence "Larry" Taylor.

Nancy is survived by her sons, Thomas Edward (Patricia) Taylor, Mark Daniel Taylor (Tracey), grandchildren, Caitlyn Brianna Taylor, Paige Danielle Taylor, and Reese Matthew Taylor.

Visitation will be on Sunday, July 19, 2020 from 2:00 pm until 6:00 pm and services will be private with burial at Evergreen Cemetery in Louisville, Kentucky.

The family requests that contributions in Nancy's memory be made to The WHAS Crusade For Children.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.






Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 14 to Jul. 17, 2020.
