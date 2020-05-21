Nancy White Compton
Bowling Green - Ms. Nancy White Compton departed this life for her eternal heavenly home on May 19, 2020 in Nashville, TN after a valiant battle with a long illness at the age of 73. Her devotion to her family and her firm belief in God supported her during her struggle and ultimately gave her peace. Nancy is survived by her husband of 55 years, Coach Tommy Compton; sons, Brian Compton (Shelly) and Blake Compton; and grandsons, Cole and Chase Compton. Nancy graduated from Alvaton High School and worked as an accountant for 42 years. Nancy's second job was being a dedicated and devoted Coach's wife for over 31 years. She was Coach, Brian and Blake's biggest fan, and she demonstrated how to be a kind, fair and patient fan/spectator. Nancy was a beloved wife, momma, mother-in-law and grandma, and she will always be honored as such. Memorial contributions or expressions of sympathy can be made to the Old Union Missionary Baptist Church cemetery at 714 Old Union Church Road, Bowling Green, KY 42104. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Please sign the online guest registry at www.jckirbyandson.com.




Published in Courier-Journal from May 21 to May 22, 2020.
