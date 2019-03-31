Services
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Martha Catholic Church
2825 Klondike Lane
View Map
Nancy Worland Bauer Obituary
Nancy Worland Bauer

Louisville - BAUER, NANCY WORLAND, 62, of Louisville, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019.

She was born in 1957 to the late Bert and Mildred Worland. She worked as a nurse with Suburban Hospital, where she met the love of her life, Bob Bauer, when he came into the emergency room and she cared for him. After marrying, Nancy worked at St. Martha for a number of years assisting in many roles. Later in life, she was a cashier at the Kroger on Breckenridge Lane, where she never met a stranger. Nancy was a member of the 1975 graduating class of Assumption High School.

Towards the end of her life, Nancy was on kidney dialysis for quite some time before a dear friend was unbelievably kind to donate her perfectly matched kidney. Nancy's family is eternally grateful to Susanne Binford for this amazing gift, which for a short but precious time made Nancy's life much, much better.

In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her brother, Ronald Worland; and nephew, Eric Worland.

She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Bob Bauer; her children, Kevin and Lauren Bauer; niece, Heather Worland Chen (Jim); and nephew, Mark Worland.

A memorial funeral Mass will be celebrated in Nancy's honor at 1 p.m., Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at St. Martha Catholic Church; 2825 Klondike Lane. Visitation will be held from 2 - 8 p.m., Tuesday at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home; 3800 Bardstown Road.

Please make all expressions of sympathy to K.O.D.A. (Kentucky Organ Donor's Affiliates) www.kyorgandonor.org.

Condolences may be shared online by going to www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 31, 2019
