Nancyann Price

Nancyann PriceFinchville - Nancyann Tambasco Price, 68, of Finchville, Kentucky passed away suddenly September 19, 2020 in Locust Dale, Virginia. She was born October 28, 1951 in Hauppauge, New York to the late Harry Joseph and Eileen Grace Zucchini Tambasco. She attended high school at Clayton A. Bolton High School in Voorheesville, New York and received Regents Honors. Nancyann was a graduate of State University of New York (SUNY). She was the President of the company Integrated Solutions Group, Inc. that she and her husband owned.Nancyann has always been active and was a member of several organizations such as the Master Wood Artisans Association, WA State Technical School Steering Committee, Woodford Hounds, and Long Run Woodfords Hounds. She was also a Master Wood Carver, a member of the Pony Club, 4H and a 4H Equestrian Judge in Altamont, New York. She held interests in Latin and Archeology. She enjoyed Travelling, Fine Wines, Fox Hunting, and Powered Sports.She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Kenneth Tambasco.Nancyann will be greatly missed by those she left behind and will live on in their memories forever. She is survived by her husband, Leonard Price; her four daughters, Joanne Perry; Meridith Sheridan; Lynette Price; Katherine Price; five grandchildren, Steven Perry, III; Ryland Perry-Gabriel; Zane Perry; William Perry; and Lydia (Price) Alfrey. She is also survived by her sister, Jane Tambasco Thornton.Funeral Services for Nancyann will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville. Visitation will be held from 3-7 p.m., Friday, October 2 and from 10 a.m. until time for services on Saturday, October 3, at the funeral home.