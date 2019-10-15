|
Nannie Bond Crabtree
Louisville - Nannie Bond Crabtree, 84, of Louisville, Kentucky passed away Monday, October 14, 2019 with her family by her side.
She was a member of Christian Fellowship Church.
Her husband John Crabtree preceded Nannie in death.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Paula Flink (Nels) and Shelia Gaddie, grandchildren, Jonathan Flink (Brittney), Aaron Flink, Mark Gaddie, Sean Flink (Angela), Tanya Tucker (Brian), great grandchildren, Alora Flink, Madison Flink, Jonathan Flink Jr., Mason Flink, Peyton Flink, Brian Tucker Jr., Andrew Tucker, Alex Tucker, Kirsten Tucker and Daniel Flink.
Visitation will be Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 1:00pm until 6:00pm, with a funeral service at 6:00pm at Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Home, 8519 Preston Hwy. Louisville, Kentucky 40219. Burial will be Friday, October 18, 2019 at 12:00 pm central time, at Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery in Owensboro, Kentucky. Please visit our website www.Archlheadypreston.com to leave your online condolences for the family.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019