Naoma Jean Long
Louisville - Naoma Jean Long, 76 of Louisville, KY, passed away on May 6, 2019, at home from an extended illness while surrounded by her family.
Her request for cremation and no viewing will be honored, with a graveside service conducted at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the Otterbein Cemetery in Evans, WV for family and close friends.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at [email protected] The complete obituary may be viewed at www.roushfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 11, 2019