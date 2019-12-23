Services
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-5950
Naomi "Joy" Balz

Naomi "Joy" Balz Obituary
Naomi "Joy" Balz

Louisville - 79, returned to her Heavenly Father on Saturday, December 21, 2019.

She was met at the gates of heaven by her husband, parents, and precious daughter, Angela. Joy leaves behind her daughter, Judi (Wade); sisters, Joni and Nancy; grandchildren, Josh (Melissa), Adam (Memma), Amanda (Brandon); a precious great granddaughter, Addilyn; niece Yvette (Jerod) and nephew, Alex (Rachel) to cherish her sweet memory.

Arch L. Heady at Resthaven was entrusted with arrangements and to honor her wishes the family will have a private ceremony.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 23 to Dec. 29, 2019
