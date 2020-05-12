Naomi Ruth Tinsley Franzman
Crescent Hill - 98, of Crescent Hill, passed away Tuesday morning, May 12, 2020. She was born March 5, 1922 in Tobinsport, IN to the late Edward and Ethel Ahl Tinsley. She was the retired co-owner and Treasurer, with Blackburn and Davis, where her late husband Oscar was President and co-owner. She was a member of the Order of Eastern Star Chapter 265, where she served as worthy matron five times, and was a longtime member of Crescent Hill United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband Oscar, and great-grandson Miles Cummins.
She is survived by her loving children; Robert O. (Pam) and Mark S. Franzman, Mary Ann Cummins (Peanuts), Donna Pennebaker (Tom) and Cindy Link (Larry Jr.) 9 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and other family members and friends.
Due to the concern for everyone's safety there will be a private service for only immediate family with burial in Simons Cemetery, Tobinsport, IN. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Memorial gifts are requested to Crescent Hill United Methodist Church, or Hosparus of Louisville.
A special thanks too Hosparus for their loving care and support, including Dr. Lori Earnshaw, Amanda Schar,RN, Lana Quinn CNA, Mary Alice Pierce Social Worker, and Shannon Queenan Chaplain.
Please leave a condolence for the family at; www.archlheadycralle.com
Published in Courier-Journal from May 12 to May 13, 2020.