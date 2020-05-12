Naomi Ruth Tinsley Frantzman
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Naomi's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Naomi Ruth Tinsley Franzman

Crescent Hill - 98, of Crescent Hill, passed away Tuesday morning, May 12, 2020. She was born March 5, 1922 in Tobinsport, IN to the late Edward and Ethel Ahl Tinsley. She was the retired co-owner and Treasurer, with Blackburn and Davis, where her late husband Oscar was President and co-owner. She was a member of the Order of Eastern Star Chapter 265, where she served as worthy matron five times, and was a longtime member of Crescent Hill United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband Oscar, and great-grandson Miles Cummins.

She is survived by her loving children; Robert O. (Pam) and Mark S. Franzman, Mary Ann Cummins (Peanuts), Donna Pennebaker (Tom) and Cindy Link (Larry Jr.) 9 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and other family members and friends.

Due to the concern for everyone's safety there will be a private service for only immediate family with burial in Simons Cemetery, Tobinsport, IN. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

Memorial gifts are requested to Crescent Hill United Methodist Church, or Hosparus of Louisville.

A special thanks too Hosparus for their loving care and support, including Dr. Lori Earnshaw, Amanda Schar,RN, Lana Quinn CNA, Mary Alice Pierce Social Worker, and Shannon Queenan Chaplain.

Please leave a condolence for the family at; www.archlheadycralle.com








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Burial
Simons Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Arch L. Heady-Cralle Funeral Home
2428 Frankfort Ave
Louisville, KY 402062522
5028968821
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved