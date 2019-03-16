Services
Stoess Funeral Home
6534 West Highway 22
Crestwood, KY 40014
(502) 241-9421
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Stoess Funeral Home
6534 West Highway 22
Crestwood, KY 40014
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Stoess Funeral Home
6534 West Highway 22
Crestwood, KY 40014
More Obituaries for Naomi Staples
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Naomi Staples

Obituary

Naomi Staples Obituary
Naomi Staples

Louisville - Naomi Carter Staples, 94, of Louisville, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Friendship Rehab.

She was a teller for Louisville Trust and had worked for JoAnn Fabric.

She is survived by her companion of 34 years, James E. Brock; brothers, Charles E. Carter (Betty) and William Carter (Noreen); and 14 nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be Saturday 2 pm, Stoess Funeral Home, Crestwood with burial to follow in Pleasureville Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday 1-2. Condolences: www.stoessfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 16, 2019
