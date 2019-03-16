|
Naomi Staples
Louisville - Naomi Carter Staples, 94, of Louisville, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Friendship Rehab.
She was a teller for Louisville Trust and had worked for JoAnn Fabric.
She is survived by her companion of 34 years, James E. Brock; brothers, Charles E. Carter (Betty) and William Carter (Noreen); and 14 nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be Saturday 2 pm, Stoess Funeral Home, Crestwood with burial to follow in Pleasureville Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday 1-2. Condolences: www.stoessfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 16, 2019