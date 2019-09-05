Services
Wake
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Forest Baptist Church
4500 Petersburg Road
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Forest Baptist Church
4500 Petersburg Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Narcissus Traughber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Narcissus Williams Traughber

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Narcissus Williams Traughber Obituary
Narcissus Williams Traughber, 90, of Louisville, died August 31, 2019.

Wake: Friday 5-8 Forest Baptist Church, 4500 Petersburg Road. Funeral: 1:00pm Saturday at the church. Burial Louisville Cemetery. W.T. Shumake & Daughters in charge.

Survivors her children: Felix Wayne Williams(Janice), Jewell, Williams,Jr. (Charlene), Linda Monroe, Donnie Williams (Robin), Anita Teamer (Gene), Garry Williams, Sr. (Angela), Stephen Williams (Yvette); 5 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; and siblings: Betty Meneese and Harry Terry (Virginia).
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Narcissus's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.