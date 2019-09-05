|
Narcissus Williams Traughber, 90, of Louisville, died August 31, 2019.
Wake: Friday 5-8 Forest Baptist Church, 4500 Petersburg Road. Funeral: 1:00pm Saturday at the church. Burial Louisville Cemetery. W.T. Shumake & Daughters in charge.
Survivors her children: Felix Wayne Williams(Janice), Jewell, Williams,Jr. (Charlene), Linda Monroe, Donnie Williams (Robin), Anita Teamer (Gene), Garry Williams, Sr. (Angela), Stephen Williams (Yvette); 5 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; and siblings: Betty Meneese and Harry Terry (Virginia).
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019