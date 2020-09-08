Or Copy this URL to Share

Nariah Chante Williams



Louisville - 23, returned to our heavenly father on Thursday August 29, 2020. Nariah was born in Louisville on December 14, 1996 to De'drick Pulce and Natasha (Williams) Marshall..



Visitation: 9-10:30 am Thursday at Greater Friendship Baptist Church, 2325 Osage Ave (40210). Funeral will be private following visitation. Burial will be private. Masks and social distancing will be required. No Social Gatherings will be allowed. Arrangements: G.C. Williams Funeral Home.









