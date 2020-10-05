Nasiha KurbegovicLouisville - Nasiha Kurbegovic, 85, of Louisville, KY, passed away on October 4, 2020.Nasiha was born in Zenica, Bosnia & Herzegovina on July 8, 1935 to the late Hadji Ragib and Hadji Hanifa Dizdarevic. She was preceded in death by her husband, Nijaz Kurbegovic and her sister Hadji Hankija Hanuma Hajdarpasic.She is survived by her daughters, Dr. Azra Terzich and Amela Owen; grandchildren, Jenita Lyons (Adam), Tarik Terzich, Benjamin Cacaj, Adem Cacaj, Selma Cacaj; two great-grandchildren: Olivia and Esma; two brothers, Asim Dizdarevic (Erdijana) and Mensur Dizdarevic (Amra); nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends both in the US and Bosnia.A Celebration of Life gathering will be 12:00pm-2:00pm Wednesday at Owen Funeral Home-Jeffersontown, 9318 Taylorsville Road. A graveside service will be held at 3:00pm Wednesday at Cave Hill Cemetery (meet at Grinstead Drive gate) entrusted to the Bosniak American Islamic Center of Louisville.