Saturday, May 11, 2019
Nathan E. Drew Obituary
Nathan E. Drew

Sellersburg - Mr. Nathan E Drew, of Sellersburg, Indiana, born on November 9, 1971, to Sandy Kidd and Dale Drew, passed away at age 47 on April 21, 2019. Nathan was the loving husband of Cherie M Drew. He is survived by his wife, parents, brothers, David and Seth Drew, and families. Friends and family members may attend the memorial service on Saturday, May 11 at 2:00 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 8409 County Line Road, Sellersburg,Indiana 47172.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 5, 2019
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.