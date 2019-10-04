Services
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Hwy
Louisville, KY 40272
(502) 935-0056
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Hwy
Louisville, KY 40272
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Hwy
Louisville, KY 40272
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nathan Colston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nathan R. Colston


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nathan R. Colston Obituary
Nathan R. Colston

Louisville - Nathan R. Colston, 68, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. Nathan was retired from Ohio Valley Flooring. Nathan proudly served in the United States Army during Vietnam.

He was born on November 2, 1950 in Louisville, Kentucky to Sanders and Mary Colston. He is preceded in death by his parents, and Sister, Linda Moore. He was affectionately known as "Sugar Bear" to many friends.

Nathan is survived by his loving Wife of many years, Evon Taylor-Colston, Daughter, LaPorsha (Ken) Carter, Son, Johnnie Taylor, Son, Robert Taylor, Son, Nathan Colston, Daughter, Natalie Colston, Brother, Eugene Colston, several grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews whom he adored.

A gathering for Nathan's family and friends will be from 10:00 am to 11:00 am on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel, (10304 Dixie Hwy), with a celebration of his life to follow at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens West in Louisville, Kentucky.

Nathan's family would like to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. They are greatly appreciated.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit

www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nathan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now