Nathan R. Colston
Louisville - Nathan R. Colston, 68, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. Nathan was retired from Ohio Valley Flooring. Nathan proudly served in the United States Army during Vietnam.
He was born on November 2, 1950 in Louisville, Kentucky to Sanders and Mary Colston. He is preceded in death by his parents, and Sister, Linda Moore. He was affectionately known as "Sugar Bear" to many friends.
Nathan is survived by his loving Wife of many years, Evon Taylor-Colston, Daughter, LaPorsha (Ken) Carter, Son, Johnnie Taylor, Son, Robert Taylor, Son, Nathan Colston, Daughter, Natalie Colston, Brother, Eugene Colston, several grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews whom he adored.
A gathering for Nathan's family and friends will be from 10:00 am to 11:00 am on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel, (10304 Dixie Hwy), with a celebration of his life to follow at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens West in Louisville, Kentucky.
Nathan's family would like to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. They are greatly appreciated.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019