Nathan Scott Forkner
1981 - 2020
Nathan Scott Forkner

Louisville - Nathan S. Forkner

February 10, 1981 ~ June 16, 2020

Nathan passed away suddenly on June 16. He was a fantastic father of three, son, brother, brother in law and fiancé. His light will be missed and our hearts are broken. We are facing a new reality without his love and laughter in our lives.

Nathan is survived by his three children; Ryan, Lily and Aubrey; his parents, Lisa Porter Forkner, Holly Forkner, III. (Linda Shelton); Brother, Matthew (Ashley) and daughter, Adalyn; Grandfather, Holly Forkner, Jr. (Betty Jo); fiancé, Amanda Benge.

Visitation will be 4-7 Monday, June 22, 2020 at Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Lane.

In lieu of flowers please consider donations to The Healing Place, 1020 W. Market St. Louisville, KY 40202.






Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Pearson Funeral Home
