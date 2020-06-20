Nathan Scott ForknerLouisville - Nathan S. ForknerFebruary 10, 1981 ~ June 16, 2020Nathan passed away suddenly on June 16. He was a fantastic father of three, son, brother, brother in law and fiancé. His light will be missed and our hearts are broken. We are facing a new reality without his love and laughter in our lives.Nathan is survived by his three children; Ryan, Lily and Aubrey; his parents, Lisa Porter Forkner, Holly Forkner, III. (Linda Shelton); Brother, Matthew (Ashley) and daughter, Adalyn; Grandfather, Holly Forkner, Jr. (Betty Jo); fiancé, Amanda Benge.Visitation will be 4-7 Monday, June 22, 2020 at Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Lane.In lieu of flowers please consider donations to The Healing Place, 1020 W. Market St. Louisville, KY 40202.