Nathan Scott Forkner
Louisville - Nathan S. Forkner
February 10, 1981 ~ June 16, 2020
Nathan passed away suddenly on June 16. He was a fantastic father of three, son, brother, brother in law and fiancé. His light will be missed and our hearts are broken. We are facing a new reality without his love and laughter in our lives.
Nathan is survived by his three children; Ryan, Lily and Aubrey; his parents, Lisa Porter Forkner, Holly Forkner, III. (Linda Shelton); Brother, Matthew (Ashley) and daughter, Adalyn; Grandfather, Holly Forkner, Jr. (Betty Jo); fiancé, Amanda Benge.
Visitation will be 4-7 Monday, June 22, 2020 at Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Lane.
In lieu of flowers please consider donations to The Healing Place, 1020 W. Market St. Louisville, KY 40202.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.