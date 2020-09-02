Nathaniel BourkePewee Valley - Nathaniel Peter Bourke, age 40, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Friendship Health and Rehab in Pewee Valley. Nate was born on April 14, 1980 in Louisville, Ky to Pat and Shirley (Good) Bourke. Nate enlisted into the Army National Guard during his Senior year of High School. He graduated with the "Class of 98" from Oldham County High. He started his 6-year career in the Guard assigned to the 223rd Military Police Unit housed at the Buechel Armory in Louisville. During his enlistment, the 223rd was involved in giving aid and assistance to neighboring States during Natural Disasters to a security detail in Panama insuring a smooth transition of US control of the Canal to the Panama Canal Authority. The 223rd was activated for a Peace-keeping mission to Bosnia which lasted about 9 months. His Unit actually returned to the States, flying over New York City on their way to Fort Dix just a few hours before the Twin Towers fell on September 11, 2001. Nate volunteered for Airport Security at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Airport, prior to the Unit being activated for "Operation Iraqi Freedom". Nate served in the country from January 2003 to late November 2003. Spc E-4 Nathaniel P. Bourke received an Honorable Discharge in 2004 with many commendations. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Joseph and Bernita Bourke, Peter and Dorothy Good; Several Uncles and an Aunt. Nate is survived by his loving parents. Brothers: Toby and Josh (Valorie). Nieces & Nephews: Samantha, Patrick, Maya, Wyatt and "Baby Boy Bourke". Great Nieces: Jozlynn and Phoenix. Former sister-in-law Marsha, and scores of Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and His Military Family. Nate suffered a Traumatic Brain Injury in February 2005. He had been a Resident at Friendship for 14 and a half years. The family wishes to thank the many caregivers that have cared for him over the years. Visitations will be held Tuesday, September 8th 2020 from 2-8PM at Stoess Funeral Home in Crestwood, and on Wednesday, September 9th from 9:30-11:00AM at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with a Funeral Mass beginning at 11AM . In lieu of flowers, a donation in Nate's memory to: Veteran's Club Inc 1505 Overlook Circle...Shelbyville, Ky 40006