Thursday, May 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Bates Memorial Baptist Church
Funeral
Thursday, May 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Bates Memorial Baptist Church
Nathaniel "Bam" Hill Jr.

Nathaniel "Bam" Hill Jr. Obituary
Nathaniel "Bam" Hill, Jr.

Louisville - 48, passed away May 2, 2019.

Survivors include his children; Deontez, Jordan, Derrick, Nate III and Dominic, his mother; Carrie Drake, siblings; Curtis Drake, Beverly Taylor (Jason) and Doye Gardner, his wife; Jennifer Hill, his companion; Stephanie Maddox and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral: 12:00 noon Thursday at Bates Memorial Baptist Church, burial: Green Meadows Cemetery, visitation: 10-12 Noon Thursday at the church. G. C. Williams in charge.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 7, 2019
