Services
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Pleasantview Baptist Church
2600 Virginia Ave
Louisville, KY
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Pleasantview Baptist Church
2600 Virginia Ave
Louisville, KY
Louisville - 71, died Saturday at home. He was a Vietnam Marine veteran, chaplain of VVA KY Chapter 454 and Montford Point Marines. He was one of the first black supervisors at Hillerich & Bradsby Co, member of Lampton Baptist Church, pastored Park Ridge Baptist Church, and attended Pleasantview Baptist Church. He is survived by daughters and devoted caregivers Candace, Precious, and Stefany; granddaughter, Treasure; brothers, George and Jerome; and a host of family and friends. Both visitation on March 1, 2019, 6p-9p and funeral on March 2, 2019 @ 11a will be held at Pleasantview Baptist Church, 2600 Virginia Ave, Louisville, KY, with burial on March 6, 2019, Veteran's Cemetery in Radcliffe, KY. W.T. Shumake & Daughters in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019
