Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
G. C. Williams
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
G. C. Williams
Natise "Tc" Ledford

Natise "Tc" Ledford Obituary
Natise "TC" Ledford

Louisville - 42, passed away February 8, 2019. She was preceded in death by her mother Yolanda Ledford. She was a Graduate of Valley High School. Survivors include her children; Terry, Montrell and Tahmi Ledford, Her father Robert "Bobby" Ledford, 4 siblings; Terrance Jarrett, Charlene Young, Ayrika Morris and Raja Ledford and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral: 11 am Saturday at G. C. Williams, burial: Green Meadows Cemetery, visitation 6-8 pm Friday.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 14, 2019
