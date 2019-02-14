|
Natise "TC" Ledford
Louisville - 42, passed away February 8, 2019. She was preceded in death by her mother Yolanda Ledford. She was a Graduate of Valley High School. Survivors include her children; Terry, Montrell and Tahmi Ledford, Her father Robert "Bobby" Ledford, 4 siblings; Terrance Jarrett, Charlene Young, Ayrika Morris and Raja Ledford and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral: 11 am Saturday at G. C. Williams, burial: Green Meadows Cemetery, visitation 6-8 pm Friday.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 14, 2019