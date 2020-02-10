|
|
Naytella Hart
Salem - Naytella (England) Hart
Salem, IN Naytella (England) Hart, age 92, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on February 9, 2020 at Meadow View Health and Rehabilitation in Salem, IN. She was born in Leitchfield, KY on May 18, 1927 to Fred England and Irene Hays. Naytella was a member of the Graceland Baptist Church in New Albany, IN. She worked as a waitress for Cliff's truck stop.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, a son-in-law, a daughter Mary Lou Vincent, and two stepdaughters Charlene Kiper and Delores Griffitt. Naytella loved reading her Bible, word searches, collecting dolls, and playing bingo.
Naytella is survived by her four sons Clyde Clark, Homer Clark, Charles Clark, and John Clark, as well as twenty-six grandchildren, and ten great grandchildren.
Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursay, February 13, 2020 at Love Funeral Home in Palmyra with burial in the Kays Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 12, 2020 and from 9:00 a.m. until time of service on Thursday.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020