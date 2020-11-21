Neal Edward Schiller
Jeffersonville, Indiana - Neal Edward Schiller, 81, of Jeffersonville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at his home with loved ones with him.
Neal was born on March 1,1939. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence (Bus) and Martha Miller Schiller of Jeffersonville. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Marcia Werle Schiller, a sister, Becky Earle (Charles) of Ellettsville, beloved friends: Angie Pinnick (David) and her son, Blake Schoenbachler of Louisville, Godson and nephew, Jeremy Earle (Gayle) of Bloomington, nephew, Jason Werle (Dena) of Sellersburg, niece, Rachel Duggan (Brian) of Clarksville, and many great nephews and nieces.
Neal graduated from Jeffersonville High School, attended Indiana University, and served in the U.S. Coast Guard. He was employed as a Trooper with the Indiana State Police until he became vice-president of American Welding, a family business, in Louisville. He ended his last years of employment with the Indiana Department of Revenue. Neal was a member of the Kentuckiana Blues Society and a contributor to various animal aid organizations.
Expressions of gratitude are given to our family and friends who called and visited. Sincere appreciation is given to nurses Tammy Mills, Dulcy Looney, and other staff health providers of Hosparus Health of Southern Indiana for their loving care and support given to Neal and his family.
Following the new COVID-19 restrictions, a postponed Fellowship Luncheon and Memorial Service will be held hopefully in December. Notifications will be placed in the Courier Journal and the News and Tribune.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Association of Clark County, 2702 Middle Road, Jeffersonville, IN 47130 or to Hosparus Health of South Indiana, 502 Hausfeldt Lane, New Albany, 47150. Contribution envelopes will be available at the visitation and the service.
To sign the online guest book and leave a written online memory, please visit us at www.garrfuneralservices.com