Neal Owen Hammon
Shelbyville - Neal Owen Hammon, age 94, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020. He was born on December 11, 1925 in Louisville, Kentucky.
He was a graduate of Louisville Male High School and a Male High School Hall of Fame award winner. He was graduate of University of Illinois, Champaign, School of Architecture and studied at Le Corbusier Ecole d'Art Fontainebleau in Paris. He worked 40 years at Hammon and Hammon Architects/Engineers/Vibration Damage Specialists. He was an United States Navy veteran who served in World War II and the Korean War. During his service, he attained the ranking of Lieutenant USN Gunnery officer on cruisers USS Montpelier and Helena. Neal was also an avid pilot, a frequent contributor to the Filson Club Quarterly and the Kentucky Historical Society journals, and author of a half of a dozen books on Kentucky pioneer history. Neal was a member of the St. James Episcopal Church of Shelbyville.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Stratton Owen Hammon I and Berthalee Hammon Dean; his brother, Keath E. Hammon, MD, and his nephew, Cutchins Hammon.
Neal is survived by his wife of 67 years, Barbara Bidwell Hammon; his sister, Rev. Helen Hammon Jones; his sons, Stratton O. Hammon, II and Scott Woodward Hammon; his grandson, Owen Hammon; his cousin, Edwin Fieldhouse; and his nieces and nephews, Lucy Jones, Rowland Jones, Paxton Jones, and Keath A. Hammon.
Due to the current COVID-19 situation, and upon recommendation from the CDC for funeral homes, a PRIVATE funeral service will be held for Neal Hammon. Though services are limited to immediate family members only, please feel free to sign the on-line guestbook or send a private condolence message through our website. Shannon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020