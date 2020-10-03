Neema TamboLouisville - Neema Tambo entered eternal life on September 26, 2020, at the age of 26 years.Born October 21, 1993 to Fatuma Ato Ammule Tambo (of Uganda) and Stephen Amule Tambo (of Sudan) in Nairobi, Kenya. Neema migrated to the United States with her family in 1995 then attended St. Rita Catholic School as full honor roll student and went on to graduate from Presentation Academy of Louisville, KY where she received a full academic scholarship to the University of Louisville.She went on to earn her state pharmaceutical technician certification while studying medicine with aspirations to become a career pharmacist but later changed course to pursue her true passion, fashion design and the arts, while working as a property manager at Preston Gardens. Neema was the subject of numerous portraits displayed around the country with the longest running display here in Louisville at the Speed Art Museum.Neema was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia in November 2019 and succumbed to the disease at Norton Women's and Children's Hospital surrounded by family and loved ones.Neema is proceeded in death by her father, Stephen Tambo; Nephew Stephen (infant son of Sabiri and Christina) and Nephew Kyle (3 year old son of Amanda).She is survived by her mother Fatuma Ato Ammule; Siblings Wani, Mawa, Night, Kiden (Amos), Nun, Sabiri (Christina), Amanda (Tyler), Kadé, and Mary; Nieces Kaylen, Maisha, Yasmine, Moneno, Nadia, Cecilia, Bailey, Malina, and Avery; Nephews Alier, Ema, Jeremiah, Natani, Mozart, Timothy, and Jackson; as well as a multitude of extended family, friends, and loved ones.A Celebration of Neema's life and legacy will be held Friday, October 9th 4pm-8pm, at Highland Funeral Home, 331 Taylorsville Road, Louisville, KY 40205. Funeral session will be held Saturday, October 10th at 10am at St. Rita Catholic Church, 8709 Preston Highway, Louisville, KY 40219. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Newburg.