Nelda Conkin



Louisville - Nelda Conkin, 90, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020. Nelda enjoyed crocheting, knitting, and making crafts. Nelda was active in the Doll Ministry. She was a long time member of Valley Station Baptist (Highview Baptist Church), which is now Grace Pointe Baptist Church. Nelda was the Owner and Operator of De-Anne Coiffures Beauty Salon for many years. She was born on February 4, 1930 in Tompkinsville, Kentucky to Charles and Ruby (Bryant) Wood. She is preceded in death by her Parents, Husband of 64 years, Glen Conkin, Sisters, Juanita Goad, and Evelyn Copass, Brother, Melvin Wood. Nelda is survived by her, Sons, Gary (Sandy) Conkin, Son, Timothy Conkin, Grandchildren, Julie (Matthew) Conkin Carmack, and Will (Maydie) Conkin, Great-Grandchildren, Holly Carmack, Mack Conkin, and Cate Conkin, and Sister, Mattie Howard. Nelda also leaves behind to cherish her memory a host of Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, Friends, and Extended Family. Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel, (10304 Dixie Hwy). Her Funeral Service will be at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, at the Newcomer Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Bethany Memorial Cemetery in Louisville, Kentucky. The family requests that contributions in Nelda's memory be made to Grace Pointe Baptist Church (5415 Valley Station Road, Louisville, 40272)









