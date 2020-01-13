|
Nell "Cookie" Allgood Benson
Louisville - 75, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020.
Nell was born July 28, 1944, a daughter of the late Paul and Edith Allgood. She was a retired project coordinator for McBride and Sons Home Builders. Nell was a graduate of Shawnee High School.
A long-time member of St. Martha Catholic Church, Nell was an avid U of L Cardinal fan and enjoyed playing bunco for many years with friends that she loved. She was a very hard-working individual and loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-granddaughter.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Michael L. Benson, Sr.; siblings, David Allgood, Paulette Thomas and Lou Allgood and her mother-in-law, Louise Stone (Stoney).
Left to cherish her memory are her two sons, Michael L. Benson, Jr. (Sheryl) and Steven P. Benson (Sharon); five grandchildren, Jessica Schmidt (Tyler), Brooke McDonald (Travis), Matthew, Morgan (Brandon) and Nathan Benson; step-grandson, Gregory Bush; great-granddaughter, Charlotte Gayle Schmidt; several nieces, nephews and many friends all of whom she adored.
Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, January 17th at St. Martha Church, 2825 Klondike Lane, followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Thursday, January 16th at Ratterman & Sons; 3800 Bardstown Road.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be directed to the Emily Wright Fund, 606 N. 39th Street, Louisville, KY 40212, attn: Principal Officer, Michael Jolly. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020