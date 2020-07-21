1/1
Nell Kaiser
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nell Kaiser

Louisville - Nellie R. Kaiser, 79, died Monday, July 20, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Kaiser, with whom she owned and operated W.B. Kaiser Dairy Products.

She is survived by her children, Debbie Kaiser, Pam Henehan, and Susie Kaiser; grandchildren, Nikki Smiley (Dennis), Billy Henehan (Emily) and Emily Jordan (Josh); and great grandson, Asher Smiley.

Her funeral is 1pm Friday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road with burial in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation is 3-7pm Thursday.

Memorial gifts: Hosparus or American Cancer Society






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Funeral
01:00 PM
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
(502) 499-1361
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 22, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved