Nell Kaiser
Louisville - Nellie R. Kaiser, 79, died Monday, July 20, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Kaiser, with whom she owned and operated W.B. Kaiser Dairy Products.
She is survived by her children, Debbie Kaiser, Pam Henehan, and Susie Kaiser; grandchildren, Nikki Smiley (Dennis), Billy Henehan (Emily) and Emily Jordan (Josh); and great grandson, Asher Smiley.
Her funeral is 1pm Friday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road with burial in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation is 3-7pm Thursday.
Memorial gifts: Hosparus or American Cancer Society