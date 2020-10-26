Nell PorterMt. Washington - Nell Porter, 101, of Mt. Washington, returned to the Lord on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Baptist Health.She was the former Nell Vernon Bell, a teacher in the Bullitt County Public Schools for 33 years, and was a lifelong member of Mt. Washington United Methodist Church.She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Bland Porter; a brother Marvin Bell; sisters, Myra Shriver, Sara Crumbacker, and Mary Tyler "Bebe" Hamilton.Nell is survived by her daughter, Jan Grigsby (David); one granddaughter, Michelle Smith; and two great grandsons, Talan Smith and Caden Smith.Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Mt. Washington Cemetery. Friends may visit from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and after 10 a.m. Thursday.Expressions of sympathy may be made to her church.