1/
Nell Porter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nell Porter

Mt. Washington - Nell Porter, 101, of Mt. Washington, returned to the Lord on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Baptist Health.

She was the former Nell Vernon Bell, a teacher in the Bullitt County Public Schools for 33 years, and was a lifelong member of Mt. Washington United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Bland Porter; a brother Marvin Bell; sisters, Myra Shriver, Sara Crumbacker, and Mary Tyler "Bebe" Hamilton.

Nell is survived by her daughter, Jan Grigsby (David); one granddaughter, Michelle Smith; and two great grandsons, Talan Smith and Caden Smith.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Mt. Washington Cemetery. Friends may visit from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and after 10 a.m. Thursday.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to her church.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY 40047
(502) 955-7738
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved