Nell Wood Futrell
Louisville - Nell Wood Futrell (88) of Louisville, passed away on June 10, 2020. Born January 31, 1932 to Charles Ira and Ione Bagby Wood in Christian county KY. Married Bob E. Futrell in 1956. They had 3 children, Tony, Andy & Brenda. Nell was an executive secretary in KY state hospitals, a monument company owner and was active in the Kentucky Association of Memorial Dealers until her retirement. Nell was predeceased by her husband Bob, her son Tony and her brother Raymond. She is survived by a son Andy (Diane) and daughter Brenda Nash (Tim Hensley), 4 grandchildren, Sarah, D.J., Maria and Bradley. All services were private at Cave Hill Cemetery. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 16 to Jun. 21, 2020.