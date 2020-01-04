|
|
Nella F. Sykes Blount
Louisville - Nella Faye Sykes Blount, 86, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away peacefully following a long illness on January 3, 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky.
Nella Blount was born in Beacon, TN to Fred and Mary Sykes on April 8, 1933, and grew up primarily in St. Louis, MO. She married Harlan Benton Blount on May 21, 1955, in St. Louis, MO, and they lived in Louisville for most of their 64-year marriage. She graduated from McKinley High School in St. Louis, MO. She attended Bethany Nazarene College (now Southern Nazarene University) in Bethany, OK and graduated from Kentucky Southern College (now University of Louisville). Nella worked more than 22 years as an elementary school teacher at Kentucky Country Day and Goldsmith Elementary schools in Louisville, KY, as well as Woodruff Elementary School in Berkeley Heights, NJ. Nella loved teaching and continuously encouraged her students, family, and others to persevere and achieve their goals in life. She was an active member of Melbourne Heights Baptist Church for over 50 years and a member of Beargrass Christian Church for the past 5 years. She served her church for many years as a Sunday School teacher, church librarian, and as a volunteer on numerous projects and committees. Nella also liked traveling, home entertaining, playing games, reading, and going to the theater. She loved her family deeply and enjoyed spending time with them most of all.
Nella Blount is preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Mary Sykes, and her sister, Joan Doney.
Nella leaves behind to cherish her memory a husband, Harlan Blount, two children David Blount (Cindy), and Susan Quelly (Thomas), four grandchildren, Amanda Quelly, Sarah Quelly, Andrea Cull (Kennon), and Tyler Blount (Taylor), and one great-grandchild, Savannah Cull.
The family would like to express their appreciation and gratitude for the care provided by Dr. Cornett and the nursing staff at the Episcopal Church Home, as well as Home Instead caregiver, Jennifer Risen for nearly 5 years.
A memorial visitation will be held Thursday, January 9th from 5-8pm at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home at 4400 Bardstown Road, Louisville, KY 40218. A funeral service will be held in the chapel of the funeral home Friday, January 10th at 2pm with entombment to follow in Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will resume Friday at 1pm. Memorial gifts can be made to Melbourne Heights Baptist Church, Beargrass Christian Church or The Parkinson's Foundation.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020