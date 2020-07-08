Nellie Anne "Nell" Barrow Everman
Louisville - Nellie Anne Barrow Everman "Nell" passed away on July 7, 2020 in Greenville, SC at age 86 after a long and courageous battle with Parkinson's disease.
She was a native of Alberta, VA and received her undergraduate degree from Salem College in Winston-Salem, NC. In 1959, she settled in Louisville, KY with her husband, the late Paul D. Everman Sr.
She was an active member of the Louisville community for over 40 years, which included work as a public school teacher and membership in the Woman's Club of Louisville and Christ Church United Methodist. In 2003, she relocated to South Carolina, where she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, and her dog, Buddy.
Mrs. Everman was a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She is survived by her sons, Dr. Paul D. Everman Jr. and Dr. David B. Everman, her daughters-in-law, Terri and Sarah Everman, and her grandchildren, Katie, Ben, and Alex Everman.
A service will be held at 10 AM on Saturday, July 11, at Pearson's 149 Breckenridge Lane with burial to follow at Cave Hill cemetery.
The family respectfully asks that those in attendance wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
(michaeljfox.org
).