Louisville - Nellie B. Barker, 88, wife to the late James Barker, passed away on Tuesday April 28, 2020 at Essex Nursing Home. She is preceded in death by her parents, her siblings and a granddaughter, Taylor Nicole Barker.

Nellie retired from the Jefferson County Board of Education as a tutor and was a member of Shively Christian Church.

She is survived by her children, Deborah Halberg (Jim), Karen Deacon, and Robbie Barker (Tammy) along with 7 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services and burial are private.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020
