Nellie "Opal" Brown
Louisville - Nellie "Opal" Brown, 73, entered into rest on Wednesday November 4, 2020. She was preceded in death by her Husband, Ronnie Brown; Opal was a member of Helck Ave House of Prayer Church. She is survived by her Son, Robert Brown (Trish); Five Grandchildren and One Great Grandchild; Sisters, Peggy Moore, and Mayree Oliver; Her Funeral Service will be held on Monday at 12noon at Helck Ave House of Prayer Church, 1324 Helck Ave with burial following in Louisville Memorial Gardens East. Visitation is on Sunday from 3-8pm at the church. Advantage Funeral Home - Hardy Chapel is entrusted to handle the arrangements.






Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Helck Ave House of Prayer Church
NOV
9
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Helck Ave House of Prayer Church
Funeral services provided by
Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
10907 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
5029376400
