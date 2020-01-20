Services
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
7410 Westport Road
Louisville, KY 402224100
(502) 426-9351
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
1:00 PM
Nettie Clater

Louisville - Nettie Virginia Cain Clater, 95, passed away on January 14, 2020. She enjoyed the USO during WWII, was a "Beauty Operator", loved playing piano, singing, gardening and birdwatching.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William C. and Lucile Winn Cain, and her husband of 58 years, William D. Clater, Sr.

Virginia is survived by her son, William D. Clater, Jr. (Mickie) and daughter, Sallie Baer (Mark); three grandchildren, Amy Baer Lanning (Jon), Jason Baer (Alexandra), and Emily Clater Shipp (Jason); 6 great grandchildren, Gus and Max Lanning, Bella Baer, and Abbie, Lily and Jack Shipp; and sister Jean Dixon.

A special thank you to her dear friend and caregiver, Patty Judd, and caregivers, Kim, Karen, Diana, Missy, Cindy, Brittany, Rita, and her hospice nurse, Laura.

Visitation is Saturday, January 25, 2020, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Arch L. Heady & Son, Westport Village, 7410 Westport Rd. The funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel. Burial to follow at Cave Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the USO (USO Department WS, PO Box 96860, Washington, DC 20090-6860)
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 20 to Jan. 23, 2020
