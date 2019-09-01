|
|
Nicholas Andrew Henry
- - Nick, 25, began walking the streets of Heaven on August 17, 2019. He was the son of Marla and Bruce Henry. Nick was born in Louisville, the family moved to Taylorsville, were he graduated from Spencer County High School. He was a Baptist by faith. Nick enjoyed internet gaming, building computers, riding dirt bikes, hunting and fishing.
Those left to cherish his memory, including his parents; are his brother, Nathan Henry of Louisville; his half brother, Robert Henry of Troy, Illinois; his Grandmother, Lola Bohannon of Louisville, and a host of Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and friends.
A celebration of Life service will be held on September 7, 2019 at 1:00pm at the Hall-Taylor Funeral home in Taylorsville. The Reverend David Kennedy presiding. Visitation after the service until 6:00pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Spinal Cord Medicine program at the Frazier Rehab Institute, 200 Abraham Flexner Way. Louisville, KY 40202.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Sept. 1, 2019