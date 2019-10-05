|
Nicholas E. Bohn
Louisville - Nicholas E. Bohn, 29, Louisville passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, James Dale and Judith Haggerty. Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Eugene and Caroline Bohn; children, Jaxon, Jamison and Jocelyn Bohn; siblings, Amanda Foster, Jonathon Foster and Zachary Bohn; and many other loving family members. The Memorial Visitation will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019 from 4-8pm at Evergreen Funeral Home. Please visit www.Evergreen-Louisville.com to share your condolences with the family.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019