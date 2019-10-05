Services
Evergreen Funeral Home
4623 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 40213
(502) 366-1481
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Evergreen Funeral Home
4623 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 40213
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nicholas Bohn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nicholas E. Bohn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nicholas E. Bohn Obituary
Nicholas E. Bohn

Louisville - Nicholas E. Bohn, 29, Louisville passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, James Dale and Judith Haggerty. Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Eugene and Caroline Bohn; children, Jaxon, Jamison and Jocelyn Bohn; siblings, Amanda Foster, Jonathon Foster and Zachary Bohn; and many other loving family members. The Memorial Visitation will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019 from 4-8pm at Evergreen Funeral Home. Please visit www.Evergreen-Louisville.com to share your condolences with the family.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nicholas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now