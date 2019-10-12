|
Nicholas Edmond Warisse
On October 7, 2019, Nicholas Edmond Warisse, the son of the late Edmond Louis Warisse and Kathleen Warisse and loving husband of Doris, brother of Edmond, and father of three children, Nicolette, Jeanine, and Michelle, passed away at the age of 87.
Nicholas was born on June 16, 1932 in Louisville, KY. His family built and owned the Nick Warisse Baking Co., selling Town Talk and Aunt Hattie's bread throughout the community. He graduated from Campion High School, attended Bellarmine and graduated from the University of Louisville. He served his country in the US Airforce. After years of experience in technical sales of weighing equipment, he started his own business, Weightech, retiring in 1994. Nick loved Dixie Land music, exploring computers and computer coding, and living on the river. He bravely fought muscular sclerosis for 40 years and taught everyone who knew him about the value of human life and the importance of enjoying each moment. His devotion to God and his commitment to his faith was an inspiration to all who knew him.
Preceding him in death are his parents, his sister Kathleen Davis, and his daughter Nicolette. Nick is survived by his loving wife, Doris, his brother Edmond, and his daughters Jeanine and Michelle, and grandchildren Peter, Nicholas, Michael, Katherine, Andrew, Nick, Justin, Chelsea, Ryan and Tynan and nephew Michael Sullivan, along with many cousins. Nick donated his body to the study of muscular sclerosis to help to stop this devastating disease. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Nicholas's name to St. Martha Catholic School, where all of his daughters attended at 2825 Klondike Lane, Louisville, Kentucky 40218.
A mass celebrating his life will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at St. Martha Catholic Church, 2825 Klondike Lane, Louisville, Kentucky. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM-until the time of the mass at the church. We know that all of his friends and family may not be able to attend, but please know we hold you in our hearts and thank you for your beautiful memories with Nick.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019