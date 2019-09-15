Services
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-5950
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
Nicholas J. Lanning

Nicholas J. Lanning Obituary
Nicholas J. Lanning

Louisville - Nicholas J. Lanning passed away on Sept. 14,2019.

He was born to the late Frederick and Catherine Lanning in Louisville, KY.

Mr. Lanning is a retired Navy Veteran. Nick was a member of Unity Church where he enjoyed gardening, volunteering for Meals on Wheels and spending time with his church family.

He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Fred Lanning and James Lanning, and sister Joyce Talley.

Left to cherish his memory is his children, Leslie Gonzalez, Nicole Egnor, Kevin Lanning, and Yvette Burciaga, eleven grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren, three sisters; Mary Morris, Barbara McCrady, and Rose Cunningham and brother George Lanning.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday September 17, 2019 from 12-6pm with a funeral service to follow at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home, 4400 Bardstown Rd. Louisville, KY 40218.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019
