1945 - 2020
Nicholas Parvu Jr. Obituary
Nicholas Parvu, Jr.

Louisville - Nicholas Parvu, Jr., 74 of Louisville, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of Friday, March 27, 2020 at Norton Brownsboro Hospital with his wife by his side.

He was born April 17, 1945 in Buffalo, NY to Nicholas Parvu, Sr. and Josephine Parvu.

Nicholas was a graduate of North Tonawanda High School in NY. He spent over 20 years as a New York State Trooper and was proud to say he was a Veteran of the U.S. Marines.

He is survived by his loving wife of 15 years, Haeng Cha Parvu; children, Amy Buszka, Nicole Parvu and Kimberley Connors; granddaughters, Mandy and Kady Liesenfeld; Joelle and Amber Woodard and Nadia Connors and his brother, Dennis Parvu.

There will be no services at this time. In celebration of Nick's life please take a friend or family member out for coffee, lunch or dinner and know he will be there in spirit.

Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, "in St. Matthews" was entrusted with arrangements.

Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020
