A D Porter & Sons Inc Funeral Home Southeast
4501 Bardstown Rd
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-7884
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bates Memorial Baptist Church
620 Lampton St.
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Bates Memorial Baptist Church
620 Lampton St.
Nicholas R. "Nick Vibes" Vibbert

Nicholas R. "Nick Vibes" Vibbert Obituary
Nicholas R. "Nick Vibes" Vibbert

Louisville - Nicholas R. "Nick Vibes" Vibbert, 35, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019.

Nick was a father, husband, dear friend/ brother, artist, musician, entrepreneur and member of Bates Memorial Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Joan Hess.

He is survived by his wife, Carol Vibbert; son, Amari K. Vibbert; parents, William Vibbert, Joyce Larocco and Carol M. Umeh; brother, Corey Larocco and a host of friends and family.

Visitation will be Friday, July 12, 2019 from 5-8pm at Bates Memorial Baptist Church, 620 Lampton St. Funeral services will be at the church Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Burial: Calvary Cemetery.

A.D. Porter & Sons-Southeast, 4501 Bardstown Rd. in charge of arrangements
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 7, 2019
