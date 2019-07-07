|
Nicholas R. "Nick Vibes" Vibbert
Louisville - Nicholas R. "Nick Vibes" Vibbert, 35, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019.
Nick was a father, husband, dear friend/ brother, artist, musician, entrepreneur and member of Bates Memorial Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Joan Hess.
He is survived by his wife, Carol Vibbert; son, Amari K. Vibbert; parents, William Vibbert, Joyce Larocco and Carol M. Umeh; brother, Corey Larocco and a host of friends and family.
Visitation will be Friday, July 12, 2019 from 5-8pm at Bates Memorial Baptist Church, 620 Lampton St. Funeral services will be at the church Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Burial: Calvary Cemetery.
A.D. Porter & Sons-Southeast, 4501 Bardstown Rd. in charge of arrangements
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 7, 2019