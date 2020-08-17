1/1
Nicholas Robert Buckler
Nicholas Robert Buckler

Louisville - 20, passed away, August 16, 2020. He was born May 19, 2000 in Louisville, Ky. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Bob and Elaine Buckler.

He graduated from St. Xavier High School and currently attended the University of Louisville.

He is survived by his parents, Bob and Susanne Elliott Buckler; a sister, Katie Buckler; maternal grandparents, Al and Sharon Elliott; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Funeral Mass will be 10:00 a.m., Friday at St. Margaret Mary, 7813 Shelbyville Road, Louisville, Ky 40222.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Franciscan Shelter House, 748 S Preston St, Louisville, KY 40203.

"Our son is at peace."






Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 17 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home - Louisville
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
