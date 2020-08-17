Nicholas Robert BucklerLouisville - 20, passed away, August 16, 2020. He was born May 19, 2000 in Louisville, Ky. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Bob and Elaine Buckler.He graduated from St. Xavier High School and currently attended the University of Louisville.He is survived by his parents, Bob and Susanne Elliott Buckler; a sister, Katie Buckler; maternal grandparents, Al and Sharon Elliott; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.Funeral Mass will be 10:00 a.m., Friday at St. Margaret Mary, 7813 Shelbyville Road, Louisville, Ky 40222.Expressions of sympathy may be made to Franciscan Shelter House, 748 S Preston St, Louisville, KY 40203."Our son is at peace."