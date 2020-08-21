1/1
Nicholas Thomas Federspiel Jr.
Nicholas Thomas Federspiel, Jr.

Fern Creek - Nicholas Thomas Federspiel, Jr., 71, of Fern Creek, KY, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020 at his home.

Nick was a Catholic by faith. He enjoyed classic cars and was an avid golfer.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Nicholas T. and Dottie Watson Federspiel.

Nick is survived by his loving wife, Linda Clark; children, Fr. Nicholas Federspiel III and Craig Federspiel; stepson, Bill Matthews (Sonia); one brother, Joe Federspiel (Caroline); and two sisters, Mary Roman (Dave) and Ann Sermershim (Denny).

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home with burial to follow in St. Francis Xavier Cemetery. Friends may visit from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday and after 10 a.m. Tuesday.






Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
AUG
25
Visitation
10:00 AM
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
AUG
25
Funeral service
11:00 AM
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY 40047
(502) 538-4228
