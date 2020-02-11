|
Nicholas Thomas Reed
Louisville - Nicholas Thomas Reed, 80, of Louisville passed away February 10, 2020 at the Hosparus Inpatient Care Center in Louisville, KY. A native of Louisville, he was born on September 11, 1939 to the late Nicholas W. and Nell Williams Reed.
Nicholas was a veteran of the United States Marine Corp. He was a lifelong Indy Car racing enthusiast and was a working Indycar official for 25 years. He was a member of the United States Auto Club for over 50 years. He was named to the Louisville Male High School Athletic Hall of Fame. He made his career doing computer programming in the paint industry.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his devoted wife and the love of his life, Freida C. Gilmore Reed.
Nicholas will be greatly missed by his two sons, Troy and Rodger Reed (Natasha).
Funeral Services will be held at 4 p.m., Friday, February 14th, 2020, at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until time for the service at 4 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Burial will take place on Monday at 1p.m. at Calvary Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020