Ratterman Funeral Home
12900 Shelbyville Road
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 244-3305
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Ratterman Funeral Home
12900 Shelbyville Road
East Louisville, KY
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
4:00 PM
Ratterman Funeral Home
12900 Shelbyville Road
East Louisville, KY
View Map
Burial
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
1:00 PM
Calvary Cemetery
Nicholas Thomas Reed


1939 - 2020
Nicholas Thomas Reed Obituary
Nicholas Thomas Reed

Louisville - Nicholas Thomas Reed, 80, of Louisville passed away February 10, 2020 at the Hosparus Inpatient Care Center in Louisville, KY. A native of Louisville, he was born on September 11, 1939 to the late Nicholas W. and Nell Williams Reed.

Nicholas was a veteran of the United States Marine Corp. He was a lifelong Indy Car racing enthusiast and was a working Indycar official for 25 years. He was a member of the United States Auto Club for over 50 years. He was named to the Louisville Male High School Athletic Hall of Fame. He made his career doing computer programming in the paint industry.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his devoted wife and the love of his life, Freida C. Gilmore Reed.

Nicholas will be greatly missed by his two sons, Troy and Rodger Reed (Natasha).

Funeral Services will be held at 4 p.m., Friday, February 14th, 2020, at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until time for the service at 4 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Burial will take place on Monday at 1 p.m. at Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in memory of Nick to your local humane society.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
