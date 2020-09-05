Dr. Nicholas Warisse GlaserLouisville - Dr. Nicholas Warisse Glaser, 90, of Louisville, passed away on September 2nd, 2020 at Nazareth Home.Dr. Glaser was born on November 30th, 1929 to Lawrence and Clemence (Warisse) Glaser. He attended grade school at Christ the King in Portland and graduated from Flaget High School in 1947. Nicholas completed his undergraduate studies at the University of Louisville and was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity. He married his childhood sweetheart, Ida Marie Craven, in 1954. He graduated from the University of Louisville Medical School and after his medical residency; he opened his private practice in pediatrics."Doc," as he came to be known, cared for and treated thousands of children in his more than forty years of practice. His office was renowned throughout the Louisville area as a place of exceptional and personal care. Childhood patients would often come up to him as adults and thank him, later bringing their own children to see Dr. Glaser.When he was not at his office, Doc was a familiar face in the hallways of Kosair Children's Hospital, providing infants with their first thorough examination as well as checking on all of his other patients. He was president of the staff at Kosair Children's Hospital. Additionally, Dr. Glaser enjoyed teaching future generations of physicians at the University Of Louisville School Of Medicine, while serving as a mentor to medical students and residents. Even at home, Doc would see patients and call concerned parents at all hours of the night. He was faithfully devoted to the practice of medicine and all those in his care.A devout Catholic, Dr. Glaser professed great faith in prayer and the Sacred Heart of Jesus. He was a parishioner at St. Albert the Great for over 50 years and was a participant in the St. Al's "Aces" club. Doc enjoyed attending and working the St. Albert Fish Fry. He also served as a Minister of the Eucharist to the sick and homebound, continuing his incredible gift of caring for the sick. Furthermore, Doc assisted his Louisville community by volunteering at voter booths for various elections.He is survived by his six children: Martha Lampe (Kenneth), Nicholas Warisse Glaser Jr. (Terri), Christopher Glaser (Jenny), Lawrence Glaser, (Jennifer), Alyssa Bryant (Michael) and George Glaser (Laura). A constant source of joy were his 15 grandchildren: Mary Celeste Dean (Ben), Meghan Swiergosz (Andrew), Nicholas Warisse III (Ivette) and Andrew Glaser (Lauren), Caitlin Cecil (Drew), Margaret (Michael) and Christopher Jr. "CJ" Glaser, Luke, Alexander Jacob "AJ" (Elena), Joseph and Margaret Glaser, Michael and Christopher Bryant, Michael (Catie) and Elizabeth Glaser. Doc was also blessed to see eight great-grandchildren brought into the world. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 59 years, Ida Marie Craven Glaser.The family would like to thank both Sunrise Senior Living and the Nazareth Home staff for their patient and loving care.Visitation from 10:30-11:30 Saturday, September 12 at St. Albert the Great, Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30.Interment to follow at Calvary Cemetery.Memorial donations may be made to Norton Children's Hospital Foundation.