Nicolas "Nick" H. BostonLouisville - Nicolas "Nick" Hamilton Boston, age 40, of Louisville, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020. Nick was born on August 24, 1979 in Louisville, Kentucky, to Robert Lee Boston and Patricia Ann. He went to Southern High School and worked in the masonry field. On October 2, 2002, his only child, Mariah Ann was born. Mariah was the guiding light in his heart and their bond will always be special. Nick is loved and will be missed for his generosity and humor. Nick loved football and his favorite team was the Miami Dolphins. He also played baseball for The Okolona Little League and was a great player.His mother Patricia Ann Scrogham proceeded him in death.Nick is survived by his daughter, Mariah; his father, Robert and stepmother, Jayne; brother, Sean Boston (Melissa); his grandparents, Shirley and Henry McMahan; his aunt and uncles, Terry, Tim (Stacey), Tammy Anglin (Todd), Ted (Patty) and Todd. He is also survived by three special family members, Louise Browning, Sandy Boston and Donna Spicer (Billy). He has many cousins and friends that will miss him dearly.Due to the current Covid 19 pandemic, only a private family visitation is possible. A celebration of life will be held in the near future and all will be welcome to come and remember our loving son. Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) is handling arrangements.Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Hope Center in Lexington, KY.