Nicole Marie ThomasLouisville - Nicole Thomas, nee Nicole Collette Marie Desalle, passed away peacefully on October 20, 2020 at age 99.Born in Paris, France on January 13, 1921. She was the second child in a family of eight raised in the Paris suburbs. She was a graduate of the Napoleonic boarding school, "La Légion d'Honneur" in 1939. There she learned the art of sewing and cooking to become an accomplished seamstress, her lifelong profession, and a gourmet French cook.Working as a secretary after WWII for the U.S. Army in Biarritz in southwestern France, she met and married Master Sergeant William Harold Thomas of Louisville, Ky., in January 1946. She was a 'war bride' and arrived in Louisville that same year to stay with her welcoming in-laws: Anna/John Hardin Thomas and Luella Thomas.She was proud of her French heritage and became active in the Amicale française, a group of French women who had married American servicemen, as well as the Alliance française de Louisville. She was instrumental in the French Heritage weekends which took place on the Belvedere in downtown Louisville.She and her family regularly attended Audubon Methodist Church for many years. Then, while attending Christ Church Cathedral, she volunteered at the church office. For several years was a translator and interpreter at the partner parish Episcopal Church in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. She subsequently became an active member of the Church of the Advent. As a lifelong traveler and visitor to over 25 countries, she also spoke fluent Spanish.She spent her last years at Wesley Manor Retirement Community where she received compassionate care.Preceded in death by her parents, Germaine (Martin) and Robert Desalle, her husband, William Harold Thomas, her sisters Marie France Desalle Buphomène, Jacqueline Desalle Garmier, Claude Desalle de la Grange, her brothers Georges and Jacques Desalle.She is survived by her daughter, Jacqueline 'Jackie' Luella Thomas, and her son, John Robert (Nita), grandchildren, Joelle, Sergio, and Eric, and great grandchildren, Paisley, Presley, Carter, her sisters Bernadette Desalle Brown of Tucson, Arizon, and Jeanne Marie Desalle Ward Bessis of Gif-sur-Yvette, France, extended family, numerous nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends locally and around the world. She also leaves behind her inimitable French accent.A Memorial Service will be held in Louisville at a later date. The family graveside interment will take place in Rockport, Indiana at Sunset Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions can be made to Hosparus Health, PO Box 35425, Louisville, Ky. 40232-9892.