St. Martha Catholic Church
2825 Klondike Ln
Louisville, KY 40218
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Martha Catholic Church
Louisville, KY
Nicolette Marie Warisse Sosulski

Nicolette Marie Warisse Sosulski Obituary
Nicolette Marie Warisse Sosulski

Louisville - On May 15, 2019, Nicolette Marie Warisse Sosulski, loving daughter, sister and mother of two children, Peter and Nicholas, passed away from a year-long battle with lung cancer at the age of 56.

Nicolette was born on March 20, 1963 in Louisville, KY to Nicholas and Doris Warisse. She grew up in St. Martha's parish and graduated from Sacred Heart Academy. She earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in English and Government from Georgetown University, Washington, DC and her Master of Library and Information Science from the University of Washington, Seattle, WA. This notice is a reminder that a mass celebrating her life will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 10:00 AM, at St. Martha Catholic Church, Louisville, Kentucky. We know that all her friends may not be able to attend, but please know we hold you in our hearts and thank you for your beautiful memories with Nicolette.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Nicolette's name to the Portage District Library, 300 Library Lane, Portage, MI 49002 to honor the wonderful profession and family of people who surrounded her in Michigan.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 26, 2019
