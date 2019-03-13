|
|
Niels O. Ewing
Louisville - Niels O. Ewing, 82, died on March 10, 2019. He was born on November 24, 1936 in Louisville, KY to Charles Oscar Ewing and Anne Ortved Ewing.
Niels was a life long member of Second Presbyterian Church and served as Superintendent of Sunday School and as an Elder. He was a long time board member of the YMCA of Greater Louisville and served as its chairman for several years. He was an active member for 55 years in the Louisville Rotary Club and served a term as President. He was a past Board Chairman of both Goodwill Industries of Kentucky and the Kilgore Counseling Center. He was President of the family dairy business, the old Oscar Ewing Company, for a number of years. After the business was sold, he started a management training company as a franchise holder of Priority Management Systems. He developed it into their largest and most successful franchise in the U.S. for several years, until retiring in 1999.
He was a 1954 graduate of Atherton High and then earned a degree in English from Kenyon College. He was on the swim team and was President of his fraternity, Beta Theta Pi. He maintained a fitness program throughout his adult life, possibly due to his love of ice cream, chocolate chip cookies, and popcorn. His love of the outdoors took him on his Harley motorcycle through the south, west, and Canadian Rockies. He SCUBA dived on the Great Barrier Reef, in Costa Rica, Turks-Caicos, and the Caribbean. He rode his bicycle 5 times across Iowa in the state's RAGBRAI event. He whitewater canoed on the Chattooga River in N. Carolina and did extensive hiking and backpacking in Kentucky, the Smokies, Colorado, and Wyoming. All of these adventures he did with his wife, Dixie. He ran a marathon, built and raced hot rods, was a "birder" and photographer, and he visited all fifty states.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Charles O. Ewing, III.
He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Dixie Baird; son, Chris Ewing, of Louisville; daughter, Elizabeth Ewing, of Jackson, WY; grandchildren, Emily (Annapolis, MD), John (Louisville, KY), and Madison Ewing (Jackson, WY); great granddaughter, Addison Gorman (Annapolis, MD); stepdaughter, Allison Whelchel DiBlasi (David) of Wrightsville Beach, NC; and sister, Betsy LaMotte George (Ray) of Village of Golf, FL.
Visitation will be at Second Presbyterian Church on March 15 from 4-6 p.m. in Fellowship Hall. A memorial service will be held in the sanctuary of Second Presbyterian Church on March 16 at 4:00 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to the Endowment Fund of Second Presbyterian Church, 3701 Old Brownsboro Rd.-40207 or the Louisville YMCA, 555 S. Second St.--40202.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 13, 2019