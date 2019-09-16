|
|
Nigel Pierre Rondo
Louisville - Rondo, Nigel Pierre, 62, of Louisville died Thursday September 12, 2019 at the UK Hospital Lexington. He was a retired employee of the Carbide Graphite Group and a Baptist by faith. He was Preceded in death by his parents Lola Smith Rondo and Dorsey Allen Rondo, Jr. a son Andre' Lamont Simonton.
He is survived by his children Anesha Quinette (George); Antonio Dejuan; Antwanette Nicole; Antwon Nicholas; Katina Lynnette and LaToya Darnell; his grandmother Ada Mucker Rondo; siblings Deborah Gail; Dorsey Allen, III; William Duane Louis (Magnolia) Taryn Sabrina; Calvin Cavelle (Tonya); Catherine Michelle and Dr. Giavonne Denise; aunts Martha Ellen Gibson; Edna McGregory; Sandra Marshall (Randall) and Audrey Rondo; his companion Dianne Lynn Whitlock; 10 grandchildren and a great grandson.
A memorial service will be held 6:00 p.m. Friday September 20, 2019 at Emmanuel Baptist Church 3815 W. Broadway.
Arrangements are by W. P. Porter Mortuary. Online condolences wpportermortuary.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2019