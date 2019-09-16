Services
W. P. Porter Mortuary
2611 Virginia Ave
Louisville, KY 40211
(502) 775-5555
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
6:00 PM
Emmanuel Baptist Church
3815 W. Broadway
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nigel Rondo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nigel Pierre Rondo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nigel Pierre Rondo Obituary
Nigel Pierre Rondo

Louisville - Rondo, Nigel Pierre, 62, of Louisville died Thursday September 12, 2019 at the UK Hospital Lexington. He was a retired employee of the Carbide Graphite Group and a Baptist by faith. He was Preceded in death by his parents Lola Smith Rondo and Dorsey Allen Rondo, Jr. a son Andre' Lamont Simonton.

He is survived by his children Anesha Quinette (George); Antonio Dejuan; Antwanette Nicole; Antwon Nicholas; Katina Lynnette and LaToya Darnell; his grandmother Ada Mucker Rondo; siblings Deborah Gail; Dorsey Allen, III; William Duane Louis (Magnolia) Taryn Sabrina; Calvin Cavelle (Tonya); Catherine Michelle and Dr. Giavonne Denise; aunts Martha Ellen Gibson; Edna McGregory; Sandra Marshall (Randall) and Audrey Rondo; his companion Dianne Lynn Whitlock; 10 grandchildren and a great grandson.

A memorial service will be held 6:00 p.m. Friday September 20, 2019 at Emmanuel Baptist Church 3815 W. Broadway.

Arrangements are by W. P. Porter Mortuary. Online condolences wpportermortuary.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nigel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now