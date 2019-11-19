|
|
Nikki Jeanne Strong
Louisville - 39, cherished daughter of Ralph and Carole, passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019. Nikki held a bachelor's degree with High Honors from the University of Louisville in Political Science. She was a vocal advocate of programs aimed at disadvantaged segments of our city. She was a sales coordinator who loved travelling, fitness, and her UofL Cardinals. Nikki's heart was bigger than she was and those who knew her are forever changed. We loved her wicked sense of humor, her capacity to give generously and love deeply, the soft spot she had for animals, how she loved to cook, her love of documentaries and a good argument, her wit, her smile, her beauty. She is our "Nik-Nik" and our "Tikki". We pray that Nikki's brilliant light will be in our Creator and Father's memory so we will greet her in the Paradise to come. She will be forever beloved by her brothers, Ralph and Ryan, her large and extended family, a host of special friends, and her fur babies, Sammy and Zoey. A memorial service will be held at the Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Road, Louisville, KY 40205 on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 2:00 pm.
Memorial donations can be forwarded to the Brain Aneurysm Foundation or Organ Donor Awareness Foundation.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019